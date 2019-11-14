× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.14.19: Retro Foods are HOT!

Today, Bill and Wendy talk about Disney Plus warning viewers of “outdated cultural depictions” in certain films like “Dumbo,” “Lady and the Tramp” and “Peter Pan.” Steve Bertrand shares the latest on the school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. Then, we move on retro foods that are making a comeback in a big way. WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton previews the Bears upcoming match-up with the Rams on Sunday night. Plus, Dean Richards reviews new films.

