× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.14.19: Jedzie Boat Polka

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their childhood neighbors, family nicknames, Jedzie Boat Polka, Slovenian catchphrases, Eddie Blazonczyk, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.