Shoppers shop original German glass Christmas ornaments at the Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, which began in 1545, the Christkindlmarket Chicago brings a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Chicago. Chicago's largest open-air Christmas festival was first held on Pioneer Court in 1996. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A preview of Christkindlmarket, returning Friday
Christkindlmarket Director of Expansion and Market Development Kate Bleeker joins John Williams to talk about the return of that boot mug for the famous Gluehwein, and all the activities at the different Christkindlmarket locations. The outdoor German market returns tomorrow!