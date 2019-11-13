× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/13/19: Where To Start with Open-Enrollment, Small Business Sat, & Crain’s 40 Under 40

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from tips for navigating open-enrollment smoothly to preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, briefly turned her attention to D.C. where Fed President Jerome Powell is sharing his perspective on the economy, but more importantly she sorted through what Chicagoans need to know this year during the open-enrollment window.

Segment 2: (At 14:04) Nancy Cummings, Executive Director of The La Grange Business Association, explained what small cities and villages need to do to prepare for Small Business Saturday that is happening on November 30th.

Segment 3: (At 20:45) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s, shared the stories of some of the winners of the 40 Under 40 list that includes Steve Galanis from Cameo, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, and many more.