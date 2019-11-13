Listen: Northwestern vs. Providence – Also available on 1000 AM

The Top Five@5 (11/13/19): President Trump denies asking about investigations on call, Mayor Lightfoot accuses Uber of trying to stop rideshare tax, it’s not illegal to be naked in your hotel room, and more!

Posted 8:10 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07PM, November 13, 2019

President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 13th, 2019:

President Trump denied the bombshell claim by Bill Taylor that he talked to E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland about investigations in Ukraine. Carolina Panthers’s safety Eric Reid says the NFL isn’t serious about hiring Colin Kaepernick. The city of Denver pays a United Airlines pilot $300,000 to settle a wrongful arrest lawsuit, and more!

