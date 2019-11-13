Listen live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

The Top Five@5 (11/12/19): Why the chances of getting away with murder in Chicago is 50%, Kathie Lee Gifford returns to “Today”, how Brigitte Nielsen got back at Madonna, and more…

Posted 9:33 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, November 13, 2019

(from left to right) Brigitte Nielsen, and Madonna

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley investigates why the chances of getting away with murder in Chicago is 50%. Kathy Lee Gifford returned to the Today show for the first time since she left in April, and took a few moments to discuss her dating life. Brigitte Nielsen reveals how she got back and Madonna in the 80s, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.