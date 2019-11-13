× The Top Five@5 (11/12/19): Why the chances of getting away with murder in Chicago is 50%, Kathie Lee Gifford returns to “Today”, how Brigitte Nielsen got back at Madonna, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley investigates why the chances of getting away with murder in Chicago is 50%. Kathy Lee Gifford returned to the Today show for the first time since she left in April, and took a few moments to discuss her dating life. Brigitte Nielsen reveals how she got back and Madonna in the 80s, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3696280/3696280_2019-11-13-151720.64kmono.mp3

