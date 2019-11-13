× The Opening Bell 11/13/19: The Common Denominator Of Chicago’s Top Worlplaces: Employee Appreciation

Finding the right career can be difficult because there are a lot of factors that go into dedicating oneself to a company or an industry. (At 5:04) Mary Ellen Podmolik (Business Editor at the Chicago Tribune) shared the results of the annual survey of the Top Workplaces in The City with Steve Grzanich and which companies received top rankings. (At 17:55) Bennett Wakenight then shared the Building Business Around Town conversation (presented by Associated Bank) by sitting down with Dean Kutrumanes (Principal and CEO of GNP Realty Partners) to discuss the evolution of commercial real estate, the development of the West Loop, and the incredible amenities that are being added to workplaces.