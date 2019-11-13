× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.13.19: Public impeachment hearings, Medill Dean Whitaker on the apology, “You Are Awesome,” and “We love you, Alex”

John Williams spends some time going over what’s happening in the public impeachment hearings, which began this morning. Listeners call in with their observations of the event, including the 1950s actors they think could have played some of the key members in the room. Then, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism Dean Charles Whitaker sheds light on what led to the apology by highly regarded The Daily Northwestern, and his reaction to it. And Author Neil Pasricha wrote You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life. He joins John Williams to share some easy ways to stay positive in a world founded on instant gratification. Finally, John tests your skills and recaps the Jeopardy episode everyone’s talking about this week.