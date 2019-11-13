The John Williams NewsClick: Is bribing the Chicago way?
-
Lyft Spokesperson Campbell Matthews on Mayor’s proposal to increase ride share tax: “Chicago fees are highest in the nation”
-
The Mincing Rascals 10.24.19: Chicago Teachers Strike Day Six, Mayor Lightfoot’s ride share tax, Republicans storm the SCIF
-
Ald. Brendan Reilly: “Half of your property tax bill, if you live in the City of Chicago, goes to the Chicago Public Schools today”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.26.19: Teacher’s strike, the “Rocks Charge,” best scary movies, & the Mincing Rascals
-
Sam Panayotovich: “The Bears are a three-point favorite”
-
-
Metropolitan Planning Council: Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed tax hike on ride shares is going to give pool riders a break
-
“uh-PARENT-ly” Co-Host Tracy Weiner On Minors in Ubers
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.07.19: Ride share tax, “OK, boomer,” the Real ID
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Chicago Teachers Strike begins
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Where do you stand on the 10th day of the Chicago teachers strike?
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Is Chicago number one?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.30.19: Joe Maddon, kids in Ubers, Halloween in school
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.18.19: Metropolitan Planning Council and Lyft on possible ride share tax hike, Northwestern Medicine on eye health, Bright Side of Life