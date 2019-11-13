× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “I think Lori Lightfoot is about 24 hours away from coming out of this veto session completely empty handed”

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the week in politics including the busy day in Springfield. Heather talks about Mayor Lori Lightfoot meeting with Illinois lawmakers, the latest on a deal for a Chicago casino, the chances we see an increase in property taxes, Governor Pritzker’s pension consolidation bill and Mayor Lori Lightfoot accusing Uber of trying to pay black ministers $54 million to defeat her ride-share tax hike plan.

