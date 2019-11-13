Listen live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Steve Cochran Full Show 11.13.19 | Revised Christmas Songs Live!

Posted 12:21 PM, November 13, 2019, by

Steve Cochran

On this episode, the show starts of with the Top 6 at 6, followed by attorney, Karen Conti. John Da Cosse is in studio and introduces a spin on your favorite Christmas songs. Pat Brady joins the show to talk about the impeachment hearings. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and later immigration lawyer and author of Our American Dream, Fiona McEntee joins in studio to talk about what made her write a child’s book on immigration.  For this Neighborhood Eats segment, Ji welcomes the best chicken wings in town! Eddie Lee, owner of Landbirds talks about the restaurant and how he got people travel far for his authentic chicken wings.

