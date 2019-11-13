An Evanston police officer looks around at Northwestern University Engelhart graduate residence hall in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Police said the report of a gunman at Northwestern University was a hoax and "swatting incident." Police said they found no evidence after reports of shots fired on the campus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Medill School of Journalism Dean on The Daily’s apology: “I think they bowed to that pressure” of social media
Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism Dean Charles Whitaker joins John Williams to respond to the media reaction to an apology issued by The Daily Northwestern. He explains his position on journalism in this case, and on what’s important to students of journalism still learning the craft.