× Nick Digilio 11.13.19 | Obscure Sports Songs with Rick Geiser, “The Right Stuff” at the Pickwick Theatre, Must Watch Movies on Disney+

Hour 1:

+ Obscure Sports Songs with Rick Geiser

Hour 2:

+ Obscure Sports Songs with Rick Geiser (cont.)

Hour 3:

+ “The Right Stuff” at the Pickwick Theatre

+ Must Watch Movies on Disney+

Hour 4:

+ Must Watch Movies on Disney+(cont.)

+ Know Your Onion!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)