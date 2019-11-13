× Team MVP: Halocene Explains How The Mask Singer Australia Stole Their Song

The Mask Singer is a hit show with different versions of the program airing in various parts of the world. There is a Masked Singer Australia with Judges Lindsay Lohan, Radio Host Jackie O, Pop Sar Dannii Minogue, and comedian David Hughes and host Osher Günsberg. Back on September 30, 2019, The Mask Singer Australia aired a performance by the Lion which was Kate Ceberano. This performance was a rendition of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. The problem was the performance was a mirror of the band Halocene cover video, which was initially uploaded on to Youtube on April 29, 2019. Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer speaks with Halocene Producer Brad Amok & lead singer Addie about how the band found out about this cover theft & what action they are planning to take.

The Masked Singer STOLE our cover of Bad Guy