Runners run along the lake shore in Chicago, Friday, Fen. 21, 2014. Strong winds and icy roads made for a difficult commute this morning as a powerful storm lingered for a second day. The National Weather Service says a wind advisory remains in effect for the city until 3 p.m. Forecasters say gusts could reach 45 miles per hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
GWC Injury Lawyer Lou Cairo on icy roads and vaping
GWC Injury Lawyer Lou Cairo gives John some tips on how to prepare for an icy road accident, and gives some insight into the vaping illness controversy.