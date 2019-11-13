× Dr. John Duffy on understanding the loneliness epidemic in Millennials, Gen Z & more…

Happy World Kindness Day! Clinical psychologist and author Dr. John Duffy joins the Bill and Wendy Show. They talk about Gary Gulman’s new HBO stand-up special, ‘The Great Depresh,’ which reflects on Gulman’s struggles with depression through his comedy career. They also discuss the epidemic of loneliness in today’s society and how it’s making us emotionally sicker.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.