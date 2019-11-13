Dr. John Duffy on understanding the loneliness epidemic in Millennials, Gen Z & more…

Posted 3:18 PM, November 13, 2019, by

Dr. John Duffy(middle) along with Bill and Wendy. (WGN Radio)

Happy World Kindness Day! Clinical psychologist and author Dr. John Duffy joins the Bill and Wendy Show. They talk about Gary Gulman’s new HBO stand-up special, ‘The Great Depresh,’ which reflects on Gulman’s struggles with depression through his comedy career. They also discuss the epidemic of loneliness in today’s society and how it’s making us emotionally sicker.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.