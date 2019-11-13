× Comedian Jimmy Pardo shares his favorite albums from the 70’s, 80’s & 90’s in new web series

Bill and Wendy speak to comedian and host of “Never Not Funny” Jimmy Pardo. Jimmy dishes on his new music-themed web series called “Jimmy’s Records and Tapes.” This web series is a weekly walk down memory lane via Jimmy’s record collection. They also talk about Jimmy’s upcoming “Never Not Funny” taping with fellow comedian Vince Maranto at Zanies in Rosemont.

You can view “Jimmy’s Records and Tapes” on Youtube.com/nevernotfunny.

“Never Not Funny” Podcast Recording

Sunday, November 17 at 3:00PM

Zanies in Rosemont

Tickets at $25. Purchase tickets at www.zanies.com

