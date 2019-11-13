 Co-Founder of Veggie Grill, T.K. Pillan, Talks About the Chicago Expansion with Elysabeth Alfano

Elysabeth Alfano

Elysabeth Alfano

Today’s podcast is a cross between Awesome Vegans and Marketplace. No one has their finger on the pulse of the plant-based food business world like guest, T.K. Pillan!  The co-founder of Veggie Grill, T.K. joins Elysabeth Alfano to dish on the numbers and the growth behind the plant-based food businesses and jobs that are gaining traction in the marketplace, including his own.  Veggie Grill just launched restaurant #34 on West Randolph this week and is the largest vegan/vegetarian restaurant chain in the U.S.

In addition to Veggie Grill, T.K. is one of the partners in PowerPlant Ventures which invests in plant-based businesses which are enjoying an explosion in start-ups. He is busy to say the least, but this understated guy is as smart as they come.  For more information, visit http://powerplantvc.com and http://elysabethalfano.com.

