Christian Bale talks with Richard Roeper about his new film “Ford v Ferrari”.

Posted 7:49 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, November 13, 2019

(from left to right) Christian Bale, and Matt Damon in "Ford v Ferrari" (courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Legendary actor Christian Bale talks in-depth with Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show about his upcoming film “Ford v Ferrari” in theaters November 15th.

