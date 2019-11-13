Christian Bale talks with Richard Roeper about his new film “Ford v Ferrari”.
Legendary actor Christian Bale talks in-depth with Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show about his upcoming film “Ford v Ferrari” in theaters November 15th.
