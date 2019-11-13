× Building Business Around Town: GNP Realty Partners – Building Up Chicago with Family Values

For nearly 15 years, GNP Realty Partners has been evolving with the fluctuating real estate times. Dean Kutrumanes (Principal and CEO of GNP Realty Partners) shared the story of the full-service real estate firm with Bennett Wakenight on this month’s Building Business Around Town conversation (presented by Associated Bank). The two discussed the undertaking of upgrading the Realtor Building on Michigan Avenue, the future of commercial real estate’s environmental impact, and the importance of conducting business with family values.