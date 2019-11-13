× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.13.19: Life Happens When Your Truly Ready

Comedian Jimmy Pardo dishes on his new music-themed web series, “Jimmy’s Records and Tapes.” Dr. John Duffy speaks about the rise in loneliness and depression in today’s society. Plus, Author Jill S. Litwin opens up about her decision to start a family in her 40s with in vitro fertilization in her upcoming book “Baby Steps.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.