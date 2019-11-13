× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.13.19: People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Today on the bonus hour, Bill is back from his two-day toy suspension. We think that he took his time off to overload on Disney Plus. Well, John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine this year. The duo takes a look back at the past winners of this covenant award and debate whether or not if they still have the “sexy” factor.

