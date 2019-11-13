Author Jill S. Litwin on her upcoming book “Baby Steps”

Posted 2:57 PM, November 13, 2019, by

Pictured left to right: Bill Leff, Jill S. Litwin, and Wendy Snyder. (WGN Radio)

Can you have a successful cycle of IVF after 40 years of age? Yes, you can. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Author Jill S. Litwin. Litwin describes the writing process behind her upcoming book, “Baby Steps,” which talks about her travels in life as well as her decision to start a family in her 40s with in vitro fertilization.

For more information about Jill or about the book, visit www.jillslitwin.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.