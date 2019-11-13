× Author Jill S. Litwin on her upcoming book “Baby Steps”

Can you have a successful cycle of IVF after 40 years of age? Yes, you can. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Author Jill S. Litwin. Litwin describes the writing process behind her upcoming book, “Baby Steps,” which talks about her travels in life as well as her decision to start a family in her 40s with in vitro fertilization.

For more information about Jill or about the book, visit www.jillslitwin.com.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.