Alex DeBrincat on the Blackhawks’ season: “It was a tough start for us, but we’re playing good hockey now…we gotta keep it going.”

Posted 9:52 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, November 13, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat plays against the Nashville Predators in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Chicago Blackhawks star Alex ‘The Cat’ DeBrincat joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about this season’s progress, and what needs to be done in order to beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

