× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/12/19: Jobs That Work With Drones, Re:Work Training, & The Chicago Food Depository

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from what jobs will be created in the near future that involve drones, to how Re:Work Training is literally diversifying Chicago’s workforce.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder Najarian Family Office, recapped the speech President Trump gave at the Economic Club of New York and how the markets reacted, along with a few stock picks hes looking at today.

Segment 2: (At 5:51) Kaveh Waddell, Artificial Intelligence Reporter at Axios, looked forward to the drone industry and explained where and what many of the jobs will be in the drone industry.

Segment 3: (At 15:20) Shelton Banks, CEO of Re:Work Training, shared the story of his Chicago upbringing (that is very common for many people in the city) and how he is now building up young professionals to take advantage of the globally recognized tech here in Chicago.

Segment 4: (At 23:02) Amy Guth, Host of the Crain’s Daily Gist, explained how the Chicago Food Depository is looking to provide a meal preparation service in order to help more people fight food insecurity.