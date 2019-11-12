× Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Full Show 11.12.19

Ben Fox Rubin, Senior Reporter for CNET News, dishes on the glitchy debut of Disney Plus. Cooper’s Hawk CEO and Founder Tim McEnery join us in-studio to discuss their new restaurant in the Gold Coast! Disneyland historian and author Marcy Carriker Smothers talks about the life of Walt Disney in her book “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food.”

