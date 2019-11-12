× Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Bonus Hour 11.12.19

Have you ever had a song in your head that just won’t go away? Wendy and Dane Neal investigate the science behind popular “earworm” songs. Plus, Coca- Cola is getting into the holiday spirit. The beverage company recently unveiled the new festive flavor, cinnamon Coca-Cola, on Nov. 1. Wendy, Dane, and Kim Gordon talk about retro foods that are making a menu comeback.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.