Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Bonus Hour 11.12.19

Posted 1:52 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, November 12, 2019

Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal. (WGN Radio)

Have you ever had a song in your head that just won’t go away? Wendy and Dane Neal investigate the science behind popular “earworm” songs. Plus, Coca- Cola is getting into the holiday spirit. The beverage company recently unveiled the new festive flavor, cinnamon Coca-Cola, on Nov. 1.  Wendy, Dane, and Kim Gordon talk about retro foods that are making a menu comeback.

