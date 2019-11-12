× True Crime with Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill Kresse | US Marshall Garrett Frieberg, Medical Fraud in Illinois, and Author Nicolas Booth

Tonight on WGN Radio’s Nightside Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill “Professor Fraud” Kresse fill the airwaves with a night of ‘True Crime’. First on the show they welcome on US Marshall Garrett Frieberg to share some shocking insights about the Illinois sexual offender list and the problems with reporting the locations of these felons. Then, we evaluate the legitimacy of Medical Fraud in Illinois with author Julian Rucker. And finally, Author Nicolas Booth of the book “The Thieves of Threadneedle Street: The Incredible True Story of the American Forgers Who Nearly Broke The Band of England” joins the show to talk about the remarkable story of the thieves that nearly broke an entire currency system!