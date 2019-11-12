Tim Barry Knows It Takes a Village to Treat Chronic Illness. Enter VillageMD.

VillageMD aims to improve the quality of care by easing the burden on primary care doctors. VillageMD Co-founder and CEO Tim Barry explains that focusing on the most costly chronically ill patients helps reduce pressure on the entire healthcare system. Founded in 2013, the company announced its $100 million Series B round in September. Here Tim explains the history and the mission of his company — and how VillageMD is leveraging tech with a human touch to offer better care.