Tim Barry Knows It Takes a Village to Treat Chronic Illness. Enter VillageMD.

Posted 10:24 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, November 12, 2019

VillageMD aims to improve the quality of care by easing the burden on primary care doctors. VillageMD Co-founder and CEO Tim Barry explains that focusing on the most costly chronically ill patients helps reduce pressure on the entire healthcare system. Founded in 2013, the company announced its $100 million Series B round in September. Here Tim explains the history and the mission of his company — and how VillageMD is leveraging tech with a human touch to offer better care.

