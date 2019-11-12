× The Opening Bell 11/12/19: Molson Coors No Longer Staying In The Beer Lane

The beer and beverage market is fast and ever changing, so industry giant Molson Coors is doing everything they can to stay nimble with the changes. (At 5:02) Peter Frost (Managing Editor of Behind The Beer at MillerCoors) explained to Steve Grzanich how their recent reorganization of the business, their precise analysis of convenience store sales, and future outlook into the cannabis industry are all keeping them at the forefront of consumer’s minds. (At 24:05) Dr. Pamela Newkirk (Professor at the Arthur L Carter Journalism Institute at NYU and Author of Diversity Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion Dollar Business) then shined a spotlight on the business world where the efforts to diversify industries have been filled with plenty of talk, but not much action.