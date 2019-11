× “The Mad Gasser” of Mattoon, Illinois | The story that shook the small town in the 1940s

Jon Hansen dives into the remarkable yet controversial story of The Mysterious Gasser of Mattoon, Illinois. This historic event rocked the small Illinois’ town in the 1940s causing mass hysteria and panic among it’s population. Was it just hysteria or was there a true “Mad Gasser”? Listen in as Jon Hansen takes us step by step through the story of Mattoon.