× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.12.19: Impeachment hearing tomorrow, “You people,” best shows of the 2010s, Uncut burgers

John Williams checks in with ABC News Correspondent Andy Field in Washington, who has a preview of the impeachment hearing, public tomorrow. Then, Toronto Sun Columnist Brad Hunter explains the sentiment on Don Cherry in Canada, who was fired after referring to immigrants as “you people” over the weekend. He was a Canada hockey commentator for decades. John’s Saturday morning producer, Griffin Fillipitch, sits in with John to react to AV Club’s list of 100 best shows of the 2010s. And Before the Butcher Founder Danny O’Malley brings in his plant-based patties, dubbed Uncut. It’s found on shelves at Mariano’s in Western Springs now, and will be at locations across the Chicagoland area next month.