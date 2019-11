× The Great American Movie Theater Returns in “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace”

Director April Wright and theater owner Jerald Gary join Nick Digilio for a look at the history of the movie palace in Chicago and the current efforts to save these majestic monuments to movies from becoming a lost part of our past.

