Steve Cochran Full Show 11.12.19 | Little Mayor Lightfoot Visits WGN!

On this episode, the show welcomes little Mayor Lightfoot, Idris Lockett in studio! It’s safe to say that his smile has won the hearts of WGN. His Halloween costume dressed as Mayor Lori Lightfoot has gained national attention within two weeks. His mom, Catherine, talks about how she got the idea, and about Idris’s battle with three open heart surgeries. The show continues with Sesame Street’s historic 50th season, and later Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment. Blackhawks coach, Jeremy Colliton joins the show and Adam Hoge talks Bears. The show wraps up with Producer Viv educating the show on Greek superstitions. You’re in for a good laugh.

