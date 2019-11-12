× Professor Al Gini explores the nature of lying and how it impacts human beings

Al Gini, Extension 720’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to discuss, on the eve of tomorrow’s impeachment hearings, the nature of lying. Al talks about what constitutes a lie, some of the reasons why people lie, the role that social media plays in embellishment, the different types of lies, the way politicians stretch the truth, the reasons against lying and the impact that lying has on our society.

