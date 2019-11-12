× Powerful “Lenny Bruce” Play at Royal George and Obama White House Photographer’s new book: “Yes We Did”

This week, Paul goes behind he curtain with playwright/actor/director Ronnie Marmo to discuss his play “I’m Not a Comedian, I’m Lenny Bruce” currently running at the Royal George Theatre. Also joining the conversation is Chicago native/award winning actor/director Joe Mantegna (Godfather III, Criminal Minds,” The Simpsons). This biography of the trailblazing comedian who influenced so many who followed him like Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Sarah Silverman and Bill Maher to name a few. Bruce’s story is as poignant today as when he lived it in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Free speech, political correctness come alive as issues still filled with conflict today. A powerful performance that will have you wanting to learn more about Lenny Bruce’s incredible life… playing at The Royal George Theater with tickets at www.lennybruceonstage.com. A show NOT to be missed!

Then, (beginning at 26:05 into the program) Obama White House photographer Lawrence Jackson discusses the story behind his new book “Yes We Did: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Stories Celebrating our First African American President.” Not originally hired as the Chief White House photog, Jackson was hired to be a member of the 5 person crew whose job it was to document history. Jackson was the only African American photographer on presidential duty. It’s an insider’s view to the character of the Obamas and Bidens, all captured thru the photographer’s lens. A great story, with intriguing insights…you’ll want to listen to Lawrence Jackson’s story and check out the photography in his new book!

So sit back and tune in!