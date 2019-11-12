Nick Digilio 11.12.19 | Director April Wright and Jerald Gary of the Avalon Regal Theater, Neil Young’s Birthday, The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time
Hour 1:
+ Alex Trebek gets choked up on “Jeopardy!”
+ Director April Wright and Jerald Gary of the Avalon Regal Theater
Hour 2:
+ Celebrating Neil Young’s Birthday
+ The Best Neil Young Albums
Hour 3:
+ The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time
Hour 4:
+ The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time (cont.)
