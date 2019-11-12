Nick Digilio 11.12.19 | Director April Wright and Jerald Gary of the Avalon Regal Theater, Neil Young’s Birthday, The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time

Posted 5:49 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, November 12, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Alex Trebek gets choked up on “Jeopardy!”

+ Director April Wright and Jerald Gary of the Avalon Regal Theater

Hour 2:

+ Celebrating Neil Young’s Birthday

+ The Best Neil Young Albums

Hour 3:

+ The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time

Hour 4:

+ The Worst Christmas Songs of All-Time (cont.)

