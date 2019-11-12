× Marcy Carriker Smothers on her book “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food”

Wendy and Dane Neal welcome Author Marcy Carriker Smothers on to the show to talk about her latest book, “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food.” Listen in as Smothers describes Walt’s legacy at Disneyland, the only park he ever worked in, slept in or played in. They also discuss Disneyland’s past and current menu selection, and much more.

Check out eatlikewalt.com which offers interactive features that complement the book, including a map of Disneyland with pins that indicate where each restaurant was in Walt’s era and what is there now; upcoming book appearances; extra photos; “secret scoop” tips to Disneyland; and favorite ride and food picks from Disneyland executives such as John Lasseter.

