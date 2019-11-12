× Jon Hansen Full Show 11.8.19 | “The Mad Gasser of Mattoon, IL”, Rum to warm you up, “The Travel Mom”, and Today I Learned…

Tonight Jon Hansen keeps us warm with an exciting, intellegent and fun night of radio. First we bring on Ramon Diaz who has worked with Rums of Puerto Rico for the last 12 years as a brand ambassador. He discusses the upcoming Rums of Puerto Rico 2019 Pop-Up US Rum Tour which is happening at the Broken Shaker on November 14, 2019. Then, The Travel Mom jumps on air to chat about the best travel tips for the upcoming holiday season. And have you ever heard of the “Mad Gasser of Mattoon, IL”? Well, it’s a story that gripped the small town of Mattoon, IL in the 1940s… Jon Hansen dives into the story to see who was behind this incredible story. And finally, we bring you another exciting episode of “Today I learned”. All this and more!