× Crazy Legs | Being a founding member of The World-Famous Rock Steady Crew, how young people are changing the world, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Crazy Legs, a hip-hop pioneer, cultural ambassador & founding member of The World-Famous Rock Steady Crew. He has put on for the culture since before it was called hip-hop. We spoke from Brooklyn about Puerto Rico, being at the forefront of the movement for more than 40 years & how young people & youth culture changed & are changing the world.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud!