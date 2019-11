× Corporate Diversification Needs To Be More Than A PR Move

The world has been ringing the bell on diversity in the corporate world, but how far have we actually come? Steve Grzanich talked with Dr. Pamela Newkirk (Professor at the Arthur L Carter Journalism Institute at NYU and Author of Diversity Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion Dollar Business) about how the awareness of the lack of diversity has been raised, but also questioned if leaders done all they can do to make it better.