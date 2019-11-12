× Cooper’s Hawk is officially open for business in the Gold Coast

A sip of wine? Yes, please. Wendy and Dane Neal are joined in the studio by Tim McEnery, Founder/CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant to discuss their new restaurant, Cooper’s Hawk Esquire Chicago! Located in the historic Esquire building in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast (58 E. Oak Street) Cooper’s Hawk Esquire Chicago is an experiential dining destination and “wine paradise” where guests can immerse themselves in the storied history of wine and the culinary traditions that emerged alongside local wine cultures. The immersive experience – spanning over 23,000 square feet –is the first ever to include wines from outside the Cooper’s Hawk portfolio – in fact, the vast selection of rare and majestic wines includes 1,600 collections from around the world hand-selected by Master Sommelier Emily Wines. This location also includes the personal collection of McEnery’s, composed of over 750 bottles. For more information on Cooper’s Hawk, visit www.chwinery.com.

