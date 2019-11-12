× Comedian Jimmy Carrane became a father at 52 and lived to tell us about it in a new show at Second City

Veteran comedian, performer, instructor and “Improv Nerd” host Jimmy Carrane joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new Second City show, “World’s Greatest Dad (?).” Jimmy talks about why he decided to put on this show, the life experiences over the last five years that influenced this show, what he’s learned from doing “World’s Greatest Dad (?),” if the show is therapeutic to him, what drew him to putting on this type of show and his experience becoming a father at age 52.

