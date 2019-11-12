CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Deryk Engelland #5 of the Vegas Golden Knights work for a loose puck during a game at the United Center on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Coach Jeremy Colliton: Can’t Lose The Hunger To Get Better
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Deryk Engelland #5 of the Vegas Golden Knights work for a loose puck during a game at the United Center on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Two weeks ago, the Blackhawks were shutout 3-0 in Nashville, allowing 51 shots on goal. Since then, they’ve earned 8-of-12 standings points available to them. Coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the uptick in play recently and to preview tomorrow night’s game in Vegas against the Golden Knights. And with the record-setting low temperatures being reported today, Coach describes his favorite warm beverage.