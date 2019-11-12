× Coach Jeremy Colliton: Can’t Lose The Hunger To Get Better

Two weeks ago, the Blackhawks were shutout 3-0 in Nashville, allowing 51 shots on goal. Since then, they’ve earned 8-of-12 standings points available to them. Coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the uptick in play recently and to preview tomorrow night’s game in Vegas against the Golden Knights. And with the record-setting low temperatures being reported today, Coach describes his favorite warm beverage.