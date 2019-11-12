× Award-winning investigative journalist and author Ben Westhoff: “I think we really need to start thinking of fentanyl and heroin abuse more as a disease and try to treat it”

Award-winning investigative journalist and author Ben Westhoff joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new book, “Fentanyl, Inc.” Ben talks about what fentanyl actually is, where fentanyl came from, why he became interested in fentanyl, when we started seeing fentanyl hitting the streets, how easy it is to find out how to make fentanyl, the way fentanyl is smuggled into the United States, why we aren’t hearing more about fentanyl, why he decided to go undercover and visit fentanyl labs in China and if synthesized drugs are the future of drugs.

