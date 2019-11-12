In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, bright red signs alert non-authorized personnel at the entrance to the House SCIF, the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, located three levels beneath the Capitol where witnesses and lawmakers hold closed interviews in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ABC News Correspondent Andy Field previews this week’s public impeachment hearings
In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, bright red signs alert non-authorized personnel at the entrance to the House SCIF, the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, located three levels beneath the Capitol where witnesses and lawmakers hold closed interviews in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ABC News Correspondent Andy Field joins John Williams from Washington, D.C. to preview the public impeachment hearings taking place this week. Plus, Andy explains what role the Bidens could play in this investigation.