Wintrust Business Lunch 11/11/19: The "Keurig For Cocktails", Financial Infidelity, & Walgreens Eyeing a Buyout

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from a Chicago startup making Oprah’s “favorite things” list, to financial infidelity.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week recapping a few Chicago startup stories including the “Keurig for Cocktails” that’s one of Oprah’s favorite things, a cannabis incubator is coming to the city and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:48) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, advised consumers to avoid committing “financial infidelity” to have a happy marriage, along with tips to help kids understand money at an early age.

Segment 3: (At 22:36) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the latest news from the startup world where former Chicago Bear Isreal Idonoje wants to create an incubator for philanthropies, Walgreens is flirting with a big money buyout and more.