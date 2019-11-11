WGN Radio Theatre #438: The Lux Radio Theatre

Posted 1:24 AM, November 11, 2019

Carl Amari, Jack Colen, Steve Colen and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 10, 2019.  Tonight’s classic episode is: “The Lux Radio Theatre: Test Pilot” Starring: Robert Taylor, Rita Hayworth and Robert Preston with Cecil B. DeMille (host); (5-25-42).

