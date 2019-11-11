× WGN Radio Listeners Honor The Veterans In Their Lives

In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Steve Cochran Show asked listeners to text into the show the names of loved ones that have served this country. Steve and Ji Suk Yi read some of the texts that came in. Unfortunately, we were unable to get to all the texts we received, but we posted them below the audio.

(630)

My grandpa Richard. Vietnam

(847)

I would like to honor my husband

Mike Smogor

US Army 101st Airborne

Vietnam

And the members of

VFW post 981 Arlington Hts where he is commander

(608)

Shout out to my grandpa,

Duane Duhigg

BM3 U.S.N.

1948- 55 Korea

Served on USS Abnaki

(708)

I would like to honor lieutenant colonel Walter Cyga (see-gah) of the Marines. Serve in World War II in the Pacific campaign. Passed away November 2006. Love you grandpa miss you every day

(847)

I would like to honor my dad, Calvin Coolidge Cook who was a Marine in World War II. He passed away in 1997. A great man who never really spoke of what he saw over there (like many others).

(312)

Hi Steve!

Please honor my uncle Frank N. Rodriguez, 10 1st Airborne, a member of the Screaming Eagles during Vietnam. Great man!

(630)

I like to honor my father David Peters, who served in the Navy and my father-in-law Melvin Walsh who was a Marine. Semper Fi!

(708)

Please honor and remember my Dad John Roll Senior who served in world war 2 in the us army in Germany. He passed away in 1996 and is missed every day.

(773)

My Dad-WWII in Okinawa, several uncles in WWII also and me USAF 1968-1976. I was in Philippines at the end of the Vietnam war.

(773)

I would like to honor my father, Ralph Ladkey. Pearl Harbor survivor & career naval officer. It is my First Veterans Day without him. I love and miss him.

(847)

Remembering my dad Everett Lucas. Served in WWII in the 101st Airborne.

(260)

Honor Len Coulman from Indiana.

Marine Commander with 2 tours of Afghanistan.

(630)

I’d like to honor Brian Loeffler served in Afghanistan in 2009 2010 operation enduring freedom

(414)

My Dad Richard Miller served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957

(847)

Honoring my father Fred Beck who served in the army in World war II , 29th infantry division. He passed away almost 2years ago and we miss him everyday.

(708)

When it comes to stories of veterans, I was the only person my grandfather told about his times in World War II. He never said anything to my mom my uncle my grandmother nobody but me and I feel honored that he told me

(217)

I’m honoring two of my nephews who served in Iraq – the first with Saddam & the second with Osama. Also my 4 uncles & father who served in WWII, one of whom died at Pearl Harbor.

(309)

I’d like to honor my 87-year old father, Korean War vet Harry Oloffson (O-luf-son) who lives in Manlius,IL.

(847)

Remembering grandfathers John McMahon and Carl Froberg who served in WWI and father Roger Froberg who served in Seabees in south Pacific in WWII.

(708)

Dwight Snow. Navy. Buried at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. RIP Daddy

(815)

My father in law John Traynor, passed March 2000.5 bronze star WW2 Army vet, radio operator. Normandy,Bulge,Rumaggen Bridge & many more.AMVETS lifelong member/Leader

(571)

I would like to honor my Grandfather, Maynard Rowe. He served in the Korean “conflict” and was lucky enough to do an Honor Flight to DC to see the memorial just before he passed. He went on to become a field tester/engineer at John Deere in Waterloo and Dubuque, Iowa, for 35 years! Thank you all at WGN radio for recognizing all of the Veterans today, enjoy listening every day.

(630)

My Dad, Eddie Scanlon, WW2 in Italy, 2 Purple Hearts

(563)

I always remember my Grandpa and his 5 (!!!!) Brothers that served during WW2. The Kopatz (co-pats) brothers from Springfield, IL were all at war at the same time. All came back from the war. My grandpa was captured as a POW.

(708)

On Veteran’s Day, I acknowledge my brother Bob Schwiesow, army infantry, who fought in the Vietnam War. Thank you, Peggy Schwiesow

(773)

My father, Jim Forrest. 95 yr old WWII vet, served in France and Germany. I can finally beat him on the golf course.

(224)

I’d like to honor my grandfather William Massof and his twin brother Edward Massof who both served in WWII. Also my Uncle Robert Bending who served in Vietnam.

(630)

Would like to honor our veteran son, Ryan Wiley, US Coast Guard.

(847)

Pfc George Martin Weber WWll

Uss sea robin

(312)

Hi Steve – I would like to honor my Dad, Richard Carzoli. Army First Calvary Division 2 tours in Vietnam. We lost him a couple years ago and miss him everyday

(630)

I’d like to thank my dad, WWII Army Guadalcanal and my mom, who will be 98 in a few weeks, US Marines WWII. Thanks to all who have served!

(815)

Please remember my Dad, Cpl. John Halm, radio operator,Korea, a forgotten war, and my father-in-law Roscoe Butchko, Navy, gunners mate in the Pacific WWII. Miss them both.

(312)

My fiancee Robert C. Boicourt. 1st Air Cav in Vietnam. Killed in action June 1966 at the age of 20. Rest in peace. Missed every day…..

(309) 369-6134

I want to recognize a kid I knew in high school who was KIA 8/1/68 while with the 1st Cavalry, Airmobile, in the same province I was (I was safe).

(815)

My dad Harry McClain WWII Navy Gunner,

Father in law Jack Stilwell

the youngest Merchant Marine WWII.

My son John-Navy corpsman

(630)

My Dad joined the Navy after Pearl Harbor was attacked. Two of the three destroyers he was on were torpedoed & sank. And then the sharks came. I’m obviously thankful he survived!

(312)

I would like to thank all the veterans who liberated Belgium, saved my mom and her family.

(630)

Please honor purpled heart veteran George Kletecka served in the Battle of the Bulge.

Also, please honor marine Jace Hudson

Thankyou for doing this.

(630)

I’d like to honor my brother Robert J Webber who served in Operation Desert Storm with the Navy. So very proud of all who served!

(708)

I’d like to honor my son mike wasik

Who is a purple heart recipient for his service in Afghanistan

(630)

Steve please honor my husband and veteran desert storm hero John Kingsley who served in 126th arial refueling unit, and my 89 year old dad army Sargent Lionel Besse who served in the Korean War

(847)

Honoring my dad

Art Renkosiak

USMC WWII Iwo Jima

Tank driver

Passed away in 1999

Left a legacy of service

Thanks Dad!

(630)

My brother who just passed away on Saturday. US Air Force 1964-1968 Charles Toelcke (Toll-Key)

(219)

My dad: Ed Reynolds.

Corporal US Marine Corp.

wounded on Bougainvillea, Saipan and Iwo Jima. Lost him in 1988. Tough Marine – loving father.

(773)

We are remembering my dad Michael Lacriola, proud world war ii veteran who served in the Pacific and passed away in September at the age of 96. He is missed very much.

(847)

Great uncle Frank goldstein survived the Bataan death march. Came out weighing 60 pounds. Talked to high school groups through proviso west for years before he died.

(224)

I would like to honor my father, Albert Carpenter. Served 13 yrs in army before and during WWII. Wounded in Italy and lost his right leg.

(630)

I would like to honor:

Sam Giammanco Army WW11,

Michael Giammanco USMC &

Major Jennifer Hergenroeder Army Afghanistan

(630)

Honoring my father-in-law, who served in the Merchant Marine in the Pacific in WWII, delivering ordinance and supplies to the islands, sometimes before the Marines assaulted the beaches. The Merchant Mariners were finally recognized for their service in the late 1990s.

(630)

My husband Roger Budny who served in Vietnam, and my dad Bruno Wanat who served in the Battle of the Bulge WWII.

(847)

On Veterans Day I honor my son, Sgt. Nicholas Ballentine, US Army, Kuwait and Iraq, and home safe and sound ❤️

(815)

I’d like to honor my husband retired Navy Commander James E Meason



(779)

My father Douglas Hackman served in Korea as a mechanic

(317)

Donald Rodgers of the Canadian Air Force, Art Hicks, James Kriecha, both US army ww2 hero’s. JAMES was a decorated veteran including a Purple Heart. All missed very much.

(309)

I would like to honor my father in law, James Shaw, served in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star. We lost him six years ago.

(630)

All veterans from Naperville VFW Post 3873.

(773)

Samuel Sosa ,WWII B-24 nose gunner 42 missions thank you.

(630)

I would like to honor my father WW2 veteran Richard Moloney USN

(847)

Grandfather, Army Staff Sergeant John Robert Miller. WWII, landed on Utah Beach. Watching the Cubs from heaven since May 2017.

(630)

Grandpa Emil WW2. Grandpa Jerome Korea. Miss u both

(708)

Would like to honor my dad, Roy Army; my Uncle Oliver Army-Korean War; Uncle Bob Navy; my brother Mike Air Force retired; nephews Sean Air Force active; Josh and John Marines and Michael Army; Grandfather Frank WWI

(708)

Could you remember my Air Force husband Robert BALOW, Sr. Who served during the Korean War as a radar operator in Air Rescue in Greenland & Labrador. Thanks

(773)

I’d like to honor my fathers shipmates on WW2 Liberty Ships, he was a Navy gunner aboard them but the crews were merchant marine, therefore they didn’t receive

(630)

I would love to hear you give mention to the thousands who supported the military in the factory ,ship yards and the bomb factory

(847)

My brother, Joe O’Donnell, served 30 years as a Catholic Chaplain in the Navy. Now resides in Phoenix. ❤️❤️

(847)

My father and his father who enlisted in the Navy together in WWII. Both came back safely thank God.

(414)

Honoring my Father, Richard Bosley, US Army WWII, 95 yrs old.

(619)

My father Lyman Landry served 68 to 77 Navy. Passed 2013 ALS from service during Vietnam Era.

(847)

Remembering father-in-law Army Sergeant Dale E Smith served in the Korean War

(847)

My dad, Retired Lt. Colonel JA Risley, 2nd Air Division, 446 bomb group. Serve in WWII in NE England on crew of B-24 Liberators! Miss you dad!

(414)

I’d like to send out a remembrance to my grandfather semen green my father coxen Ward and my cell cryptographer Ward regenerations three proud maybe men

(630)

My dad, Richard Barnes served in the Navy in World War II on the USS Fanshaw Bay in the battle of Leyte Gulf in the South Pacific. Passed away in 1987 and I think about him every day and miss him.

(224)

My two grandpas- Joe Hartigan and George Keeley, both WW1 Purple Heart Veterans.

(773)

My dad bernard heisen ww2 army vet dday normandy beach passed in 2012 love and miss you

(773)

Remembering my wonder dad Lt. Col.

George J. Miller

WWII

(414)

I’d like to send a remembrance out to my grandfather Seaman green to my father coxson Ward and myself cryptographer Ward 3 proud Navy Generations

(312)

Thinking about my father in law Dick Coyle who passed away a couple of years ago. He was in the 101st airborne and battle of the bulge. Todd

(773)

Morning to all Veterans-hats off to you for protecting us and our great land!

My husband Arties, U.S. Army, served in the Vietnam war. His life was taken 37 years after his return from the effects of Agent Orange.

So missed by all.

(847) 533-3382

TURNER C LANE SR

CPL US MARINE CORPS

WORLD WAR II, KOREA

DATE OF BIRTH: 11/01/1926

DATE OF DEATH: 01/03/2015

Thanks and miss you Grandpa!

(312)

Remembering my dad, Thomas C. Panian. United States Marine Corps Vietnam. 3 Purple Hearts and Navy Cross recipient. Passed away in 2011 and is interred at Arlington National Cemetery. He was a hero but never thought so because he came home and many of his buddies didn’t. May they all Rest In Peace.

(773)

I honor my great uncle Hugh Ferguson who flew the Great Artist, the instrument support plane that participated in the bombing of Nagasaki. (He was originally pilot Crew of Bockscar, but at last minute the two crews switched planes due to weather). I also honor my uncle Bill Peran who also fought.

(708)

Please remember my father Earl Fornaciari. He fought in the Battle of Okinawa and earned the Bronze Star. We miss him.

(630)

My dad, Wilford Byers, & his brother Carlton joined the Navy after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. He survived the sinking of 2 of the 3 destroyers he was on in the Pacific, despite spending the night in shark infested waters.

(630)

My dad, Larry Griswold, WW2 Air Force Master Sergeant passed 10-6-12. Miss and love you daddy. Mary Griswold-Harris.

(920)

I’d like to honor my uncle mike, a Marine and Purple Heart recipient.

(815)

I want to honor my neighbor Andy, he served in WWII. He just pasted away last Wednesday 😕 He was a wonderful man

(630)

Hi

I like to honor my dad Jim Gorman for his service in Vietnam. I also honor my sister in law and brother in law in Washington DC

(630)

I’d like to honor my husband Robert Kulpinski who served in the Army & spent 1 yr in Vietnam. God bless him & all Vets.

(773)

I’d like to honor my grandfather I won’t give his name or what he did because he wouldn’t want the attention but thanks grandpa you saved the world

(630)

My daughter… Katie Downer, United States Air Force Airmen who served in Kirkuk Iraq

(630

I am honoring my stepfather today, Nicholas Mangiaracina for serving as colonel in the battle of the bulge

(708)

Veteran

Illinois state senator Michael E. Hastings

(331)

I would like to honor my father, William C. Kearns, who helped liberate Dachau.

(678)

I’d like to thank my DAD TONY SOTILLO for serving in Vietnam during the test offensive .I love you Dad, Angie

(815)

My uncle Master sergeant Richard Seip. Airplane mechanic that later went on to be a lawyer for the Pennsylvania railroad.

(312)

Honoring my “Gramps Carlson” WWI and my 96 yr old dad, Bob Carlson WWII, pilot in Army Air Corp.

(219)

My Father Master Tech sgt Harold KAMMRATH pacifictheater purple 💜 silver cross And his brother Killed in Germany Edward Francis Kammrath

(847)

Like to honor my Dad, Albert Fritz, served under General MacArthur in Pacific, after the war he got a job at Schwinn Bicycles where he created the

Iconic Schwinn StingRay

(815)

My Dad served in the Marines during the Korean conflict(War).

He was one of the “Frozen Chosen”. Shot 5 times. Thanks Dad!

(847)

War story. My Dad served in WWII. He was an officer on Destroyer Escot. A sailor had an acute appendicitis attack with no doctor on the ship in rough seas. Ship’s Captain got Spanish doctor on ship to shore radio – doctor instructed ship’s pharmacist (in broken English) how to remove appendix. They were able to save sailors life.

(773)

Grandpa Garrett Meade, WW1 army France. Father Garrett Meade, Korea, Navy. Cousin Bill Pahissa KIA fire base Ripcord Vietnam July 1970.

(630)

Honoring my brothers. Geff Krajci(cra chi) and Gary Krajci both served in Vietnam. Thank you for acknowledging our Vets!!!

(630)

My father Angelo Egizio first lieutenant lead navigator B26 flew missions in World War II received the distinguished flying Cross flew another 90 missions in the Korean War father of eight died Passed away Veterans Day 2001

(630)

I would like to honor my father WW2 veteran Richard Moloney USN. Also my friends dad and Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Ashton USN

(224)

I’d like to honor my dad Norm Bailey, a Navy vet who served in Guam, his brother Eugene who died in WWII at the age of 18 and my nephew Justin Bailey who also served in the Navy and sailed to Europe twice for 2 missions. Thank you to all who serve!

(847)

I wish to honor my father John P Weber. He was a marine. He made me and our family feel safe every day of our lives. We lost him this past February and have felt his loss everyday. RIP dad.

(773)

Remembering my wonderful father Lt. Col. and WWII vet the late George J. Miller.

(708)

Please thank all of the veterans from Park Forest American Legion post 1198

(219)

Honoring my Dad Charles A. Meyer, Purple Heart in WWII, afterward fire fighter and brother Charles L. Meyer,Vietnam Nam vet also became a fire fighter. Brave men of service.

(708)

I’m honoring my dad, Raymond Barko, WWII, US NAVY and my late husband, Byron Grober, US NAVY AND NAVY RESERVE, and my son, Evan Grober, STAFF SERGEANT, USMC, currently serving in Quantico, VA

(847)

My father in law fought in Guam during WWII. He brought home a Japanese flag signed by everyone in his squad. We still have the flag in our home.

(708)

Fr. Chris Doering

Army Chaplain

(630)

Would like to recognize our service Military dogs.

(815)

Much love to my grandpa Glenn Anderson who fought in Korea

(847)

In honor in thanks for the safe return of my three brothers Mike in the Air Force Denny in the army and John in the Navy during the Vietnam war, Lucy

(630)

Like to honor my father John Chamerski serving in World War II under general Pat passed away in 1979 miss you Dad

(630)

Honoring my wife Cheryl Beutell for serving and also being a oncology nurse

(708

My Father Mike Van Zuidam wasArmy Air Force WWII

Bombardier/Tailgunner

(708)

You should do some reading of vets’ names all week. They deserve more than a day. Thanks for this tribute.

(815)

I would like to thank ALL vets and tell them that the young generation really does appreciate all of their scarifies.

(630)

My wife’s uncle, Richard Sikkema, US Navy, was captured by Japanese in February, 1942. Released after war ended. Stayed in Navy until mid 50’s. Passed two years ago at age 99.

(847)

Honoring my dad, Elmer Hallen, WWII army seargent, TRIPLE Purple Heart Veteran!

(708)

Please honor my dad Thomas James. Vietnam veteran. He is now completely bedridden and we take care of them every day at home with my mom

(708)

Honor my brother Edouard Valette( Lt Col Air Force 30 yrs) served time of Korean war- passed away 2016.

(815)

I would like to remember my father, Grant Herman, who proudly served in the Navy in the New Hebrides islands during WWII. He lived to be 95.

(217)

I’d like to honor the father I never knew. He was a Marine who fought at Iwo Jima. Enlisted at age 17, he lied about his age to get in. I believe the war caused him to suffer life long mental health challenges that took a smart and incredibly talented music teacher eventually to homelessness and alcoholism. I honor him and his struggle and my heart goes out to all veterans and their families. The scars of war can last generations.

(312)

I’d like to honor my father Rudolph Wrublik. He served in the army in Italy in World War II. His brothers Eddie and Marty also served in Europe at the same time. One was taken prisoner, the other one was injured in the Battle of the Bulge. All are gone now, I wish they were still here.