Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Bonus Hour 11.11.19

Today on the bonus hour, Dane Neal is in for Bill Leff. Dane and Wendy talk about how restaurants should handle complaints about bad food. Then, Atlanta rapper T. I. has come under fire recently after claiming that he takes his daughter on an annual trip to the gynecologist to check that she’s still a virgin. Wendy and Dane take a closer look at the story.

